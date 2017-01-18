Son of Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong releases new tracks

He goes by the name Jakob Danger

Jakob Danger, the musician son of Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong, has released a handful of new tracks.

The teenager, real name Jakob Armstrong, recently signed to California label Burger Records (home of Fidlar, Thee Oh Sees and more) to release his debut EP.

He’s now posted three new tracks to Soundcloud, titled ‘Bleu’, ‘H3lp’ and ‘A Start’. Listen below.

BLEU by Jakob Danger Anotha One I made today. From Jakob

H3LP by Jakob Danger Lo-Fi trash made in 1 night. From Jakob

A START by Jakob Danger Lo-Fi trash made in 1 night. From Jakob

He recently revealed how The Strokes were one of his favourite bands, not Green Day. Speaking to NME, Danger said: “My two favourite bands are The Strokes and Beach Fossils – those are my two biggest influences. When it comes to the music and the guitar parts and bass, I like that style of music. I love the way The Strokes and Beach Fossils sound, so I wanted to see if I could write songs like that.”

Despite following in the footsteps of his father, Danger insisted that he sounds nothing like the pop-punk band. “My music is not at all related to my father,” he claims. “It’s my own personal thing. I don’t really worry too much about that. I just think: this is my music, it’s different from my father’s, and if people want to listen to it, they can.”

“If people say I sound like my dad, then it’s probably just because I’m his son. That’s just how it works, I guess. It’s my voice. It’s how I sing. I’ve never taken singing lessons before or anything – it’s natural!”

Jakob’s older brother Joey is also a musician and plays drums in the band Swmrs, also signed to Burger Records.