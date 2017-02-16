Man jailed for bottling James Arthur

Arthur needed five staples to his head wound after the bottle attack.

The man who bottled James Arthur in an “unprovoked attack” has been jailed. Christopher John Revell, 31, was captured on CCTV footage when he smashed a glass over Arthur’s head during a night out with friends in Redcar, North Yorkshire, in August.

The attack came after Revell claimed the ‘X Factor’ winner, 28, had slept with his ex-girlfriend. The attack left Arthur needing five staples in his head.

Yesterday (Feburary 15) Revell pleaded guilty to wounding with intent at Teeside Crown Court, and was sentenced to five-and-a-half years in jail. Revell had 12 previous convictions including battery and assault.

According to The Record, Prosecutor Nick Dry told the court: “James Arthur and his group were walking towards the beer garden when without warning or provocation Mr Revell smashed a glass forcibly on the back of his head.”

“As he stumbled forward from the incident the defendant followed up with a punch. He claimed he had attacked [Mr Arthur] because he had slept with an ex-girlfriend some time ago. He said he had lost it and whacked him as hard as he could. He denied using a glass and said he had gone into a rage when Arthur smirked at him.”

In a statement read out in court, James said: “Through no fault of my own and as a result of a totally unprovoked attack I am left feeling nervous and uneasy about visiting my family in my home town.

“There was nothing to justify the attack. I was worried I had suffered an injury which might affect my musical career.”

During sentencing, the Judge told Revell: “It’s plain from your record that you have some difficulty controlling your temper. It’s aggravated by the obvious position that you committed the offence while you were in drink.

“You clearly moved a significant distance to go to attack him. That said, this is a matter of some seriousness. Accordingly, a custodial sentence is inevitable.”