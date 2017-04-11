James Arthur hits back after being accused of ‘slamming Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber and Zayn Malik’

He claims his comments were 'completely twisted'

James Arthur has responded after he seemingly slammed Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber and Zayn Malik – claiming that his comments were ‘completely twisted’.

Earlier this week, the former X Factor winner Arthur made headlines when accused Malik and Bieber of ‘copying’ his sound, adding that Sheeran had received ‘support’ in achieving his success.

“I think Justin Bieber and Zayn have both been listening to me a lot and they basically wanna be me,” he said. ” There’s a couple of tracks of Zayn’s where he ad libs. I asked Louis Tomlinson whether he’s been listening to me and he said ‘Yeah, he’s been lurking’.”

Arthur added: “I’m not saying none of these guys are talented, but people think Ed Sheeran crawled off a couch and lived on the street or something but him, Ellie Goulding they all come from Suffolk, Surrey, Richmond . . . they come from support.”

Now however, Arthur has hit back – arguing that his quotes were taken out of context by The Sun:

He also added:

Arthur's career has been somewhat tumultuous. Having been dropped by Simon Cowell's Syco Records, he experienced a resurgence last year after he re-signed to the same label. Comeback hit 'Say You Won't Let Go' reached Number One in the UK and his latest album 'Back From The Edge' also reached the top spot. Read more: James Arthur's rise, fall and rise again The singer made headlines in 2013 for making homophobic comments when he became embroiled in a feud with rapper Micky Worthless. He later apologised and said he was 'extremely disappointed in himself'.

