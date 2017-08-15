James Bay will appear in a Topman live installation window display

The Brit Award-winner is launching a collection with the store.

James Bay is set to appear at Oxford Street’s Topman in a live window installation.

Bay, who is launching the JAMES BAY X TOPMAN collection, will be at the store on Thursday (August 17) between 12 – 2pm.

The Brit Award-winner will be creating a ‘Wall of Inspiration’, which will include his own original drawings. He’ll also be inviting customers and attendees to join him in completing the artwork.

The 13 piece JAMES BAY X TOPMAN collection will go on sale on the same day (August 17). The pieces include skinny jeans and bomber jackets, with prices varying from £25 for a tee to £200 for a leather biker jacket. You can see a trailer for the collection below.

Speaking of the collection, Bay said: “I’ve taken a lot of inspiration from performing live and the way I dress on tour. Many of the details I’ve focused on are also based on my own original drawings and sketches.”

Bay’s last album was his 2015 debut ‘Chaos And The Calm’. Last year, he was chosen to be the sound of Sports Relief with single ‘Running’.

‘Running’ is a deluxe track from the singer-songwriter’s debut album ‘Chaos and the Calm’ with Bay re-recording a special version especially for Sports Relief.

“There’s a universally positive message, which is Sport Relief’s ethos,” Bay said at the time. “It’s about saying we can help, we can work together, and we can achieve something better.”