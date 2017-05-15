Watch James Blake cover Frank Ocean’s ‘Godspeed’

Blake performed the song at Arizona's FORM Arcosanti festival on Sunday night (May 14)

James Blake covered Frank Ocean at the weekend.

Blake performed at Arizona’s FORM Arcosanti festival on Sunday night (May 14), covering Ocean’s ‘Blonde’ track ‘Godspeed’ in the process. Blake himself is credited on the track in terms of production, arrangement, and keyboard contributions. He also interpolates the track in his ‘The Colour In Anything’ song ‘Always’.

Watch a clip of Blake’s cover below:

Over the weekend, Ocean appeared on the latest episode of his Beats 1 radio show ‘Blonded’ – the first broadcast since the fifth installment aired late last month.

During the show, Ocean premiered a new version of his track ‘Biking’, which originally featured guest verses from Jay Z and Tyler, the Creator. The new version solely features Ocean, and contains a new verse.

He also revealed that listening to The Beatles “almost single-handedly got me out writer’s block” during writing sessions for his last two albums ‘Endless’ and ‘Blonde’.

Ocean sampled the Beatles song ‘Here, There and Everywhere’ on ‘White Ferrari’, which featured on ‘Blonde’. The sample saw John Lennon and Paul McCartney be awarded songwriters’ credit on the track, which also contained contributions from Kanye West.

Making a rare speaking appearance on his now-regular radio show, Ocean introduced ‘Here, There and Everywhere’ by revealing that listening to The Fab Four helped him regain his creative powers.

“I want to thank The Beatles for almost single-handedly getting me out of writer’s block,” Ocean said. “Do you hear this?”