James Blake’s father James Litherland announces solo album

Litherland’s song 'Where to Turn' was used on Blake’s 'The Wilhelm Scream.'

James Blake‘s father James Litherland has announced plans to release a new solo album.

Litherland was a founding member of British jazz-rock group Colosseum. He has also worked with members of AC/DC, Rod Stewart, Jeff Beck, and many others.

Colosseum released their first album, ‘Those Who Are About to Die Salute You’ in 1969. The original band split in 1971 and later reformed in 1994.

Litherland’s solo album is titled ‘Back n’ Blue’ and is set to be released on June 9. You can see the full tracklisting below.

Back ‘n Blue tracklisting:

01 What You Want

02 Back ‘n Blue

03 Close to Me

04 Miss You Blues

05 Unconditional Love

06 At Least I Didn’t Bore You

07 Pink Corvette

08 Can’t Live Without You

09 Naughty Boy

10 Freedom Road

Litherland’s song ‘Where to Turn’ served as the basis for his son James Blake’s 2011 hit ‘The Wilhelm Scream.’ You can hear both tracks below.

Meanwhile, James Blake features on a new track from Mount Kimbie, titled ‘We Go Home Together’.

The UK electronic duo, consisting of Dominic Maker and Kai Campos, shared their first new music since 2013’s ‘Cold Spring Fault Less Youth’, featuring frequent collaborator Blake. James Blake has previously played live with Mount Kimbie and was at one point considered a member of their band.

James Blake released his third album ‘The Colour In Anything’ in May 2016. In NME‘s review, Nick Levine wrote that the album is “a thrillingly intimate album that finds him grappling with self-doubt (‘I Hope My Life’), various relationship troubles (‘Radio Silence’, ‘f.o.r.e.v.e.r.’) and the confusion of falling in love (‘My Willing Heart’). There’s also an overriding sense of optimism,” saying that the record “features Blake’s richest and most emotionally resonant work yet.”

Blake recently unveiled a video for his track ‘My Willing Heart’, starring a pregnant Natalie Portman swimming whilst underwater. Directed by Anna Rose Holmer, its press release stated that the clip was shot “just days” before Portman gave birth to her daughter back in February.