Producer No I.D. says it's coming 'shortly'

James Blake and Jay Z worked together on music for Jay Z’s new album ‘4:44‘.

The rapper’s 13th studio album was released on Friday (June 30) and though Blake’s track has not yet emerged, producer No I.D. has suggested it will appear on a bonus edition soon.

In a new interview about the album’s creation with Rolling Stone, the producer said: “There’s three more songs that are coming out as bonuses. James Blake came in and joined into the process. There’s more coming shortly that’s equally as revealing.”

‘4:44’ has been viewed as a response to Beyoncé’s 2016 album ‘Lemonade’, for which Blake contributed the track ‘Forward’. Over the past year Blake has collaborated with several high-profile hip-hop artists, including Kendrick Lamar (on ‘Element’), and Frank Ocean (‘My Willing Heart’, ‘Solo’).

Jay Z will play ‘4:44’ live for the first time when he headlines V Festival on 19th-20th August – his only European date this summer.

Meanwhile, Beyoncé and Jay Z’s twins’ names were recently revealed.

The birth of the couple’s twins was confirmed on June 18 by Beyoncé’s father, and on Friday (June 30) TMZ reported that they are named Rumi and Sir Carter. The site had determined that trademarks for the names had been filed by the same company that sought to trademark the name of the couple’s first-born child, Blue Ivy, earlier this year. However, the names have not officially been announced.