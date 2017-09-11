James Blunt reveals his and Ed Sheeran’s very un-rockstar tour antics

Blunt says Sheeran is "not only a great musician but a great businessman"

James Blunt has revealed what he and Ed Sheeran get up to on tour.

Blunt, who is currently opening for Sheeran on his US tour, has told the BBC of their not-very-rockstar antics: “It’s extremely calm. We drink tea. We watch television series – I can’t think of which one, but we take it very easy.”

“I have five people in my band, he has a loop pedal,” Blunt added. “He’s not only a great musician but a great businessman, too. It feels highly inefficient of me, and my band sit there nervously, waiting to be fired.”

Blunt supports Sheeran on the following live dates:

Omaha, NE @ CenturyLink Center (September 12)

Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena (15)

St Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center (17)

Washington, DC @ Verizon Center (19)

Boston, MA @ TD Garden (22)

Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena (26)

Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena (27)

Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center (29)

Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center (30)

Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena (October 3)

Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena (6)

Meanwhile, Blunt recently revealed that Sheeran has been teaching him to write songs, saying that the two musicians have been helping one another to learn new skills.

“I’ve worked with a guy you might have heard of? Ed Sheeran?” Blunt said during an appearance on The One Show. “We had a great trade. I was his ski instructor – I taught him how to ski. And at night he taught me how to write songs.”

The pair have recently worked on several new songs together, which appear on Blunt’s new album, ‘The Afterlove’. The first of which, ‘Make Me Better’, was co-written by Blunt, Sheeran and the latter’s regular collaborator Johnny McDaid.