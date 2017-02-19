James Blunt pays emotional tribute to “American mother” Carrie Fisher

Carrie Fisher was godmother to Blunt's son.

James Blunt paid an emotional tribute to Carrie Fisher, who he describes as his “American mother.” Fisher was also godmother to Blunt’s son.

In a rare interview with The Sunday Times, he spoke of his friendship with the late actor who he met before his debut album and lived with while he was recording ‘Back to Bedlam’ in LA. Fisher passed away on December 27, 2016.

“The saddest thing is that my son will never get to know someone I thought was the most special person. Fisher was my American mother, and a real inspiration,” he explained.

“My first album was called ‘Back to Bedlam’ because I lived in a madhouse with her. She put a cardboard cutout of herself as Leia outside my room, with her date of birth and date of death on her forehead,” he continued.

“I’m trying to remember what the date was, because it was around now – and I remember thinking it was too soon. She went out with a bang, as she was back in movies. Maybe it was a great time to go.”

Earlier this week it was reported that Ed Sheeran has co-written songs for Blunt’s latest album. Now The Sun reports that Blunt will serve as support act for the singer-songwriter’s US dates.

A source is quoted as saying: “Ed and James have a real laugh together, it’ll be proper madness on tour. James has a good following in the US so he’ll also play some gigs too, acting as a support for his mate.”

Sheeran has now announced his UK and Ireland tour dates for April and May, but US dates have yet to be confirmed.

The artist’s last tour ran from 2014-15 and included a trio of sold-out dates at London’s 90,000-capacity Wembley Stadium.