James Blunt reveals the truth about Ed Sheeran’s face cut and Princess Beatrice’s sword

Blunt says he and Sheeran made the whole thing up.

James Blunt has claimed that he and Ed Sheeran made up the story about Princess Beatrice cutting Sheeran’s face with a sword.

It was reported in November that Princess Beatrice had accidentally slashed Sheeran’s face while she pretended to knight Blunt at the Royal Lodge in Windsor.

According to the story, Blunt joked that he wanted to become Sir James. Princess Beatrice then retrieved a ceremonial sword and swung it backwards, accidentally catching Ed Sheeran on the cheek in the process.

However, Blunt has now claimed the whole story is fake. “Ed was drunk, messing around, and he cut himself,” he told ShortList. “We made a fancy story up; people fell for it. It was very embarrassing.”

Asked how much of the Princess Beatrice sword story was made up, Blunt replied: “All of it.”

Meanwhile, Blunt has recent has shared a new track called ‘Make Me Better’, which he co-wrote with Sheeran and Sheeran’s regular collaborator Johnny McDaid.

It was revealed in January that Sheeran has co-written songs for Blunt’s latest album. ‘Make Me Better’, inspired by Blunt’s wife and son, is the first one to be released.

It has also been reported that Blunt will open for Sheeran on US tour dates later this year, though this has yet to be confirmed. Blunt’s new album ‘The Afterlove’ will drop on March 24.