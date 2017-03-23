James Blunt says Ed Sheeran taught him how to write songs

Blunt is set to open for Sheeran on his US tour.

James Blunt has revealed that Ed Sheeran has been teaching him to write songs.

Blunt, who is set to open for Sheeran on his US tour, said the two musicians have been helping one another to learn new skills.

“I’ve worked with a guy you might have heard of? Ed Sheeran?” Blunt said during his appearance on The One Show. “We had a great trade. I was his ski instructor – I taught him how to ski. And at night he taught me how to write songs.”

The pair have recently worked on several new songs together, which appear on Blunt’s new album, ‘The Afterlove’. The first of which, ‘Make Me Better’ – co-written by Blunt, Sheeran and the latter’s regular collaborator Johnny McDaid – was released earlier this month.

Sheeran is due to begin his UK tour next week, with dates lined up in London, Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham and more.

Last week, the singer-songwriter was revealed as the final headliner at this year’s Glastonbury Festival, prompting a mixed response from festival-goers.

In a recent interview, Blunt admitted that he and Sheeran made up a story about Princess Beatrice cutting Sheeran’s face with a sword.

It was reported in November that Princess Beatrice had accidentally slashed Sheeran’s face while she pretended to knight Blunt at the Royal Lodge in Windsor.