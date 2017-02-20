James Blunt: ‘Take That got laid more than Oasis’

'No wonder the Gallaghers are so miserable'

James Blunt has urged young music fans to form boybands, claiming that ‘Take That got laid more than Oasis‘.

The ‘You’re Beautiful’ singer-songwriter was talking to Q Magazine took aim at the Gallaghers when he said that pop acts get more female attention that indie bands.

“Take That got laid more than Oasis, so join a boy band,” he said. “No really, they did. I know you don’t want to admit it but look at the stats.

“An audience of beer-swilling lads arm in arm football-chanting Wonderwall or an audience of screaming girls chasing you to your hotel, and breaking in through the fire escapes to get to you.”

He continued: “Say what you like, but Mark Owen got more action than Noel and Liam combined. And he doesn’t get drunk blokes coming up to him in the pub trying to be his mate.

“No wonder the Gallaghers are so miserable!”

Noel Gallagher slammed Blunt back in 2015, claiming that songs about his own life would be ‘more boring than James Blunt’s – before he sharply replied by saying ‘for once I agree with him’.

Meanwhile, last night saw Liam Gallagher tease his upcoming debut solo album, telling his followers that ‘L FUCKIN G is on his way’ and ‘listening forward to my new tunes all you NGHFB fans are gonna have nowhere to run or hide Ha ha’.