The comedian wore a top hat and tails for his anti-Trump cover of 'L-O-V-E'

The comedian James Corden has criticised Donald Trump’s ban on transgender individuals serving in the US military with a cover of the Nat-King-Cole song, ‘L-O-V-E’.

The cover, which changes the title of the song to ‘L-G-B-T’ and alters the lyrics to reflect Trump’s poor record on support for people from the LGBTQ community, was performed on Corden’s American TV programme, The Late Late Show.

In the cover, Corden performs a dance routine and swaps the lyrics: “And love is all that I can give to you/Love is more than just a game for two” to “So the army’s now refusing trans women who want to serve/Trans men who want rights we all deserve.” Watch the video below:

On Tuesday night, Donald Trump released a string of tweets reversing the Obama policy allowing transgender people to serve in the American armed forces, due to the “tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail”. However, the move has been criticised widely by the LGBTQ community and entertainment world as unnecessary discrimination.

Lady Gaga has accused the American president of “endangering lives” with the policy change.

Of the £4.7 billion spent on healthcare costs by the US military, the research company Rand suggests spending on medical care for transgender individuals amounts to maximum only 0.13% – approximately £6.4 million.

Protesters have campaigned against the move in San Francisco, New York and Washington DC.