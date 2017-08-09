James Corden discusses future of Chester Bennington’s ‘Carpool Karaoke’ episode

The Linkin Park frontman filmed an episode of the new 'Carpool Karaoke' TV series before his death.

James Corden has said that Chester Bennington’s family will decide whether the late musician’s Carpool Karaoke will air.

Before he passed away last month, the late Linkin Park frontman filmed an episode of the new Carpool Karaoke TV series, which launched last night with a Will Smith-James Corden team-up.

“We will approach it in whichever manner his family or the people that were involved in that episode, however they would like it to be handled,” Corden told the Associated Press. “We will navigate it as delicately as possible and just adhere to whatever wishes they would want because I don’t think there’s any other way we could deal with it. It’s a tragedy.”

Following Corden’s comments, Bennington’s widow Talinda thanked the show on Twitter.

Bennington died by suicide on July 20. Since his tragic death, tributes have poured in from across the globe – Metallica’s Lars Ulrich, My Chemical Romance’s Gerard Way and Limp Bizkit’s Fred Durst are among the musicians to pay remembrance to the singer, while his wife and family have also shared their grief.

Linkin Park have set up a tribute website for Chester Bennington where fans can post messages, videos and photos. The #RIPCHESTER website also features contact information “in case you or someone you know needs support.”