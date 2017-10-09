The collaboration took place over the weekend in California.

James Corden joined Coldplay on stage over the weekend (October 6) to pay tribute to the late, great Tom Petty with a cover of ‘Free Fallin’.

Chris Martin and Co. were playing a show at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California on Friday, when Martin called up the ‘Late Late Show’ host up to the stage to sing the track with the accompaniment of Regiment Horns.

Tom Petty passed away a week ago (October 2) at the age of 66. Reports suggest that the singer-songwriter died of a heart attack.

Martin referred to Corden as his “harmonising brother in arms” referring to their past musical duets in Carpool Karaoke and appearing on stage together previously to pay tribute to Prince in the same venue.

Watch the Tom Petty tribute cover from Coldplay and Corden below.

This makes the second time Coldplay have paid tribute to the legendary Petty. Last week (October 3), the group invited former REM guitarist Peter Buck on stage to perform a cover of ‘Free Fallin’ in tribute.

Coldplay’s cover follows a message from Bob Dylan, as well as tributes from the likes of Ryan Adams, Carole King, Jack Antonoff, Matty Healy, and many more.

