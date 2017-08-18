James Corden responds to being called a “knobhead” by Liam Gallagher

James Corden has hit back at Liam Gallagher after the former Oasis frontman branded him a knobhead in a recent interview.

The new solo star was being interviewed by GQ earlier this month when he was asked if he’d follow in the footsteps of the likes of Adele, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Britney Spears, Mariah Carey and Lady Gaga in sitting in the passenger seat and singing along with the Late Late Show host.

“No, thank you very much,” replied Gallagher. “No fucking chance mate. With that fat bloke from Kevin and Perry?”

He then went on to brand Corden a “knobhead” after his girlfriend Debbie Gwyther corrected him, and explained that he was referring to Corden’s sitcom Gavin & Stacey.

Corden has now responded to the criticism after he was asked if had seen Gallagher’s initial criticism.

“I did see that, yeah”, he told The Daily Beast.

“God, I just don’t know how we’ll carry on. I don’t know how we’ll even think of carrying on. Yeah, God, what will he do?”, he sarcastically added.

After beginning life as a skit on The Late Late Show, Carpool Karaoke has gone on to become a show in its own right on Apple TV – with Metallica recently taking a ride alongside Billy Eichner.

Last night, Corden also parodied Despacito to take aim at U.S. President Donald Trump.