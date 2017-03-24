Watch James Corden and Take That do Carpool Karaoke for Red Nose Day

Trio sing 'Shine', 'Back For Good' and more

James Corden teamed up for Take That for a UK Red Nose Day edition of Carpool Karaoke.

The trio sang their most popular hits, including ‘Shine’, ‘Greatest Day’, ‘Babe’, ‘Giants’, ‘Never Forget’, and ‘Back For Good’, with Corden joking that their crowd throws Spanx instead of bras onstage to them these days.

Corden also tried to help the band to “make it” in America. Watch below.

Meanwhile, Corden recently revealed that he would love to bring Carpool Karaoke to the UK.

The segment popularised on his Late Late Show US talk show recently announced a forthcoming standalone spin-off show on Apple Music. The 16-episode series will feature guest presenters. Watch a trailer here.

”It’s taken us all by surprise, the success, especially of that particular segment. But we do have some stuff planned this year – which might involve being in the UK,” he told the Radio Times.

He continued: ”We’re talking about it now, really. We don’t know if we’ll be able to get it together but it’s certainly something I’d love to do, for sure.”