James Corden took Will Smith’s ‘Carpool Karaoke’ to the next level

The first episode of the 'Carpool Karaoke' TV series is now streaming online.

Will Smith has joined James Corden for the first episode of the new Carpool Karaoke TV series.

The series, a spin-off from Corden’s popular Late Late Show bit, is streaming exclusively on Apple Music. Corden won’t appear in every episode, but he teamed up with Smith for the launch episode, which debuted last night (August 8).

Corden has shared the first six minutes on YouTube, and it shows Corden calling in a marching band to take their rendition of the Will Smith classic ‘Gettin’ Jiggy With It’ to the next level. They then take on Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff’s early ’90s rap banger ‘Boom! Shake The Room’. Watch below.

Future episodes of the Carpool Karaoke series will feature appearances from Metallica, Seth MacFarlane, Billy Eichner, John Legend, Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande, John Cena, Shaquille O’Neil, and Game Of Thrones stars Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams. A new episode will launch on Apple Music every Tuesday. Check out the star-studded trailer for the series.

Liam Gallagher has recently revealed that there is “no fucking chance” of him appearing on a future episode of Carpool Karaoke, because he thinks Corden is a “knobhead”.

Meanwhile, Will Smith and his back in the day collaborator DJ Jazzy Jeff are due in the UK later this month for a rare headline festival gig.