James Hetfield is not happy with Kylie and Kendall Jenner for selling those ‘vintage’ Metallica t-shirts

'It is disrespectful'

Metallica frontman James Hetfield has hit out at Kylie and Kendall Jenner for selling unauthorised ‘vintage’ t-shirts of the band, with their faces branded over the top.

The Jenners’ ‘One of One’ collection was an adaptation of iconic band t-shirts from the likes of Pink Floyd, Tupac, Metallica, The Notorious B.I.G. and Black Sabbath, among others, onto which they superimposed the sisters’ initials ‘KK’, images of their faces, and their Instagram posts.

After received widespread online hate and a raft of criticisms led by Sharon Osbourne and Volletta Wallace, the mother of the Notorious B.I.G., the line was cancelled after just 24 hours. Not only that, but Arcade Fire sold their own mock design of the shirt.

Now in an interview with ET Canada, Metallica frontman James Hetfield has responded to the use of his band’s images on the offending clothing.

“I guess what they were thinking is, ‘We can do whatever we want.’ To me, it’s disrespectful,” he said. “We’ve spent 36 years working hard, doing our best to keep a really close connection with people, make every note count, and someone just throws something up over something that we feel…

“Not that it’s sacred or anything, but show some respect.”

Both Kendall and Kylie Jenner shared a message of apology, writing: “These designs were not well thought out and we deeply apologise to anyone that been upset and/or offended, especially to the families of the artists.

“We are huge fans of their music and it was not our intention to disrespect these cultural icons in any way. The t-shirts have been pulled from sale and all images have been removed. We will use this opportunity to learn from these mistakes and again, we are very sorry.”