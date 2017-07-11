You’ve got Bowie to thank for LCD Soundsystem getting back together
'It should make you feel uncomfortable'
James Murphy has spoken out about his relationship with David Bowie, and how the late icon inspired him to reform LCD Soundsystem.
Murphy worked with Bowie a great deal in the final years of his life, remixing ‘The Next Day’ track ‘Love Is Lost’ and performing percussion on his last album ‘Blackstar’, as well producing the title track from Arcade Fire’s ‘Reflektor’ to which The Thin White Duke contributed guest vocals.
Now, Murphy has revealed that Bowie lent him some inspirational advice to bring back LCD – calling upon how he ‘spent his entire career feeling uncomfortable’.
“I spent a good amount of time with David Bowie, and I was talking about getting the band back together,” Murphy told Lauren Laverne on 6 Music. “He said ‘does it make you uncomfortable?’ I said ‘yeah’, and he said ‘good, it should, you should be uncomfortable’.
“The first thing that popped into my head was ‘what do you know? You don’t know what it’s like to be uncomfortable’. I was imagining that if I was David Bowie, I’d just be walking around flipping everybody off – unless maybe Lou Reed is there. There are literally one or two people where nothing can be said about them. But that’s not who he was ever in his life, he was always making himself uncomfortable. There was such a great feeling of ‘you just don’t know what you are to anybody else’.
Listen to more of Murphy talking about Bowie below, and hear his full interview on Lauren Laverne’s 6 Music show throughout the morning here.
This comes after Murphy recently revealed that he and Bowie even came close to making an entire album together prior to his death.
I talked to David Bowie. I thought I couldn’t talk to him, but he was so gracious and so friendly… I had an email friendship with David Bowie, which one of the weirder, more amazing things.”
Murphy went on to say that he “played a little percussion” on ‘Blackstar’ but “was supposed to do a lot more”. He didn’t, he explains, because he “got overwhelmed” when asked by Bowie and producer Tony Visconti to co-produce the record.
Explaining that he didn’t feel like he “belonged” in that position, Murphy also revealed that there had also been plans to record a collaborative album together. “I reached out to David and said, ‘I’d love to do a record just me and you’,” Murphy explained. “He said, ‘It’s funny you mention that, please look me up when you get back to New York’”. They met up, Murphy says, but Bowie had already started working on what would later become ‘Blackstar’.
LCD Soundsystem release their long-awaited fourth album ‘American Dream’ on September 1. Their full upcoming UK tour dates are below and tickets are on sale here.
