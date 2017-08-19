James Murphy says ‘American Dream’ is ‘the best I’ve felt about an LCD LP ever’

The reunited band will release their first album since getting back together on September 1

James Murphy has said how he feels about upcoming new album ‘American Dream‘ is “the best I’ve felt about an LCD [Soundsystem] LP ever.”

Exclusive NME offer: Save £10 on Amazon Music Unlimited plans with code NME10

The band, who split in 2011 but reunited at the end of 2015, are set to release their first record since getting back together on September 1.

In a lengthy note posted to Facebook, Murphy thanked fans who had attended recent shows, saying “This past bit of time has been great for us.”

He continued: “It’s really brought the point how of how good the audiences we play to are. We’ve had amazing shows, and we’re not daft enough to think it’s all us. People have been very generous to thrown down with us, and let go, and get weird, and it’s made us play better, and get slightly drunker afterwards (well, some of us… well, me).”

Of the record, he added: “We’re pretty into the idea that everyone will be able to hear the new record soon. Some of you may hate it, but I’m very proud of it. It’s the best I’ve ever felt bout an LCD LP ever. Which could totally spell disaster.”

Murphy also referenced the backlash to the album’s artwork, which one fan described as looking like a “preset Powerpoint tile slide”. He began the note by writing “Yes, that’s the cover” and later mentioned it again when noting anyone who had bought tickets for the band’s upcoming tour would get the CD free of charge in the mail. “And YES with the same artwork,” he wrote. Read the note above, via Stereogum.

LCD Soundsystem’s full upcoming UK tour dates are below and tickets are on sale here.

SEPTEMBER

Saturday 16 – MANCHESTER Warehouse Project

Sunday 17 – MANCHESTER Warehouse Project

Tuesday 19 – GLASGOW Barrowland

Wednesday 20 – GLASGOW Barrowland

Friday 22 – LONDON Alexandra Palace

Saturday 23 – LONDON Alexandra Palace