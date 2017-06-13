James Murphy slams vinyl reissues of LCD Soundsystem albums

'We aren't announcing shit'

James Murphy has hit out at Rhino’s plans to reissue several LCD Soundsystem albums on vinyl – urging fans instead to buy them from his own DFA Records.

Yesterday it was announced that Rhino would be reissuing self-titled debut album, ’45:33′, ‘This Is Happening ‘and ‘London Sessions’, mistakenly referring to the NYC dance legends as “one of the freshest sounds on the London underground scene in the early 2000s”. However, now the band have distanced themselves from the news and claimed they are unauthorised.

“LCD Soundsystem certainly aren’t announcing shit, as they had no idea that these were even coming out,” reads a statement. “Just buy the records from DFA, like you have been able to for years.”

This comes after the band announced another residency of shows at Brooklyn Steel in New York.

Meanwhile, LCD recently previewed a new virtual reality experience called ‘Dance Tonite‘ after confirming that their long-awaited fourth album was ‘finally done‘.

“Hello humans,” wrote Murphy. “This is just a note to say that we’re done with the record. Like, totally done with the music and mixing. Just some art stuff to finish, but it’s been mastered already and the lacquers are winging their way to the pressing plant (which is, I think, where they’ll make the mothers and stampers, etc.). I’ve been wrangling the fastest route between final mix and record release for the past few weeks so that there isn’t such a lag, and I think it’ll be soon. 6 weeks is the very fastest, I think, but it will likely be longer than that. Just trying to get all the ducks in a row so that there’s someone with a catcher’s mitt waiting at each stage.”

He continued: “We mixed the last song last Wednesday, and Worey ran to (a national overnight carrier) to get it to Bob Weston over at Chicago Mastering Service for the next morning. then we took off to play Sasquatch! in Washington, and now I’m home proofreading lyrics and credits and all that crap. Sorry it took so long, honestly. I didn’t think it would, but I, once again, underestimated the distractions inherent in touring and living a “life”. This will be the last record at the original DFA Studios, as we’re closing that down after the building was sold, so there’s a lot to digest for me. I’ve been there nearly 20 years now, and I wasn’t a particularly young man when it opened, so there’s that.

“Anyway, be well, hank you for your patience (even when it manifested as semi-angry “where the fuck is the RECORD< james!” posts!)” the post concludes, “and very much looking forward to getting this to you. James.”

UK and European tour dates are also expected to be announced shortly.