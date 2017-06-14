Ed Sheeran slept on Jamie Foxx’s sofa for six weeks before he was famous

It seems like Foxx has leant a hand to many a celeb-to-be.

Jamie Foxx has revealed that he let Ed Sheeran sleep on his sofa for six weeks before the musician hit it big.

Sheeran’s is now one of the biggest-selling artists across the world, with latest album ‘÷’ acting as the fastest-selling album by a male artist ever. The album also saw nine of the album’s tracks enter the Top 10 at the same time.

But it wasn’t always as rosy for Sheeran, as Foxx revealed to ET. “I had Ed Sheeran sleep on my couch for six weeks,” he said. “Before he made it, he came to my crib.”

And it seems Sheeran isn’t the only celeb-to-be that Foxx has helped out. “So did Anthony Hamilton, Nick Cannon, all these [people]. You gotta press anybody that’s got that artistic feel, that touch, you’ve got to lift them up,” he added.

Meanwhile, Sheeran’s hit ‘Shape of You’ recently hit one billion streams on Spotify. The song, taken from the singer’s third album ‘÷‘, recorded the massive achievement last week (June 9) – after initially being released on the streaming service back in January.

Only two other songs have recorded a billion streams on Spotify, Drake‘s One Dance – which hit the record back in December, and Closer by The Chainsmokers, which reached a billion streams last month.

At present, it looks likely that Major Lazer‘s Lean On could be the next song to join the illustrious club, currently sitt ing on 991,000,000 streams.

Ed has also been lending his talents elsewhere too, after he co-wrote Rita Ora‘s comeback single ‘Your Song’ which was released last month.

He will also head to Worthy Farm at the end of June, headlining Glastonbury alongside Radiohead and Foo Fighters.