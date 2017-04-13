Jamie T and Miles Kane are making music together

Pair have been photographed in the studio

Jamie T has teased a possible upcoming collaboration with Miles Kane, sharing a photo of the pair in the studio together to Instagram.

South Londoner Jamie T released his fourth album ‘Trick’ last September while Kane spent the majority of 2016 touring with Alex Turner in support of The Last Shadow Puppets‘ second album ‘Everything You’ve Come To Expect’.

Uploading a picture of himself in the studio with Kane, Jamie T wrote in a caption: “Look who popped round for a cuppa and a chorus @mileskane”. See that post below.

Look who popped round for a cuppa and a chorus @mileskane A post shared by Jamie T (@jamietmusic) on Apr 12, 2017 at 8:22am PDT

Speaking to NME in 2016, Jamie T said of his future plans: “A lot of things are coming to an end,”. My twenties, my career… No, I’ve got one more album on my contract which, whether they pick it up, I dunno. I suppose the next few years are the end of something and the beginning of something.”

Meanwhile, last month saw Miles Kane filmed doing Elton John karaoke with Alex Turner, Lana Del Rey and a member of Tame Impala. Kane was recently confirmed to be working with Del Rey. Lana has said that the pair are “working on something for fun”, explaining: “We’ve been writing some stuff, which has been going well.” Asked if it was for The Last Shadow Puppets, she responded: “No it’s for something else we’re doing.”