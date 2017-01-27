Jamiroquai share comeback track, new album and tour details

New material is London band's first since 2010's 'Rock Dust Light Star'

Jamiroquai has shared his comeback track – ‘Automaton’ and a new video online.

The song is the title track for the band’s forthcoming new album, their first since 2010’s ‘Rock Dust Light Star’. You can view the video, which was directed by Charlie Lightening who has previously worked with Arcade Fire and Bjork, below.

“The inspiration for ‘Automaton’ is in recognition of the rise of artificial intelligence and technology in our world today and how we as humans are beginning to forget the more pleasant, simple and eloquent things in life and in our environment including our relationship with one another as human beings,” says frontman Jay Kay of the new record, which is out on March 31.

Earlier this month, the London band posted a teaser for the new album with the accompanying caption “Coming to a planet near you”.

The band have also announced a one-off date at London’s Roundhouse venue on the day the album is released.

Jay Kay’s band previously announced a string of headline festival dates for summer 2017.

The full Jamiroquai tour schedule is as follows:

Tue 28 March – La Sall Pleyel, Paris

Fri 31 March – The Roundhouse, London

Thu May 25 2017 – Tokyo International Forum, Tokyo, Japan

Sun May 28 2017 – Seoul Jazz Festival, Seoul, South Korea

Sat June 17 2017 – Release Athens Festival, Athens, Greece

Sun June 9 2017 – North Sea Jazz, Rotherdam, Netherlands

Tue July 11 2017 – Firenze Summer Festival, Visarno Arena, Florence, Italy

Fri July 14 2017 – Pori Jazz, Pori, Finland

Sun July 16 2017 – Musilac, Aix-Les-Bains, France

Tue July 18 2017 – Moon & Stars, Locarno, Switzerland

Sat July 22 2017 – Colours of Ostrava, Czech Republic

Sat July 5 2017 – Sudoeste, Portugal

The London band released their debut album ‘Emergency On Planet Earth’ in 1993 and have notched up four UK Number One albums, nine UK Top Ten singles and total record sales of 26 million over the years.