Janelle Monáe cast alongside Steve Carrell in ‘Forrest Gump’ director’s new movie

The singer has previously appeared in the likes of 'Hidden Figures' and 'Moonlight'

Janelle Monáe has been cast in a new movie from the director behind Forrest Gump and Cast Away.

The musician starred in two films nominated for the Best Picture award at this year’s Oscars – Hidden Figures and Moonlight.

Monáe will star alongside Steve Carrell in the new drama from Robert Zemeckis, according to Variety.

The movie is based on the true story of Mark Hogencamp, who built a miniature town in his garden after recovering from a coma induced by a vicious attack.

Further details on Monáe’s character is yet to be revealed.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Monáe was wanted for a “key role” in Deadpool 2.

The singer-actress is being courted to play Domino, a role that has previously been linked to Scandal‘s Kerry Washington and Black Mirror‘s MacKenzie Davis, according to the podcast That Hashtag Show.

Domino, a mutant with excellent marksmanship skills who often works as a mercenary, made her Marvel Comics debut in 1992. She has never appeared on the big screen before.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Ryan Reynolds will start shooting Deadpool 2 in May, several months later than originally planned.