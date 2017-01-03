Janet Jackson gives birth to her first child

Singer welcomes a baby boy named Eissa

Janet Jackson has given birth to her first child, according to reports.

It was reported last year that the singer was expecting her first child with husband Wissam Al Mana, who she married in 2012. The news came a month after Jackson announced she was postponing a series of live dates, including shows in the UK, to focus on starting a family.

“My husband and I are planning our family – so I’m going to have to delay the tour. Please, if you can, try and understand that it’s important that I do this now. I have to rest up [on] doctor’s orders. I will continue the tour as soon as I possibly can,” she said in a video clip at the time.

People Magazine now reports that Jackson has given birth to a baby boy named Eissa. The child is said to have been delivered earlier today (January 3).

“Janet Jackson and husband Wissam Al Mana are thrilled to welcome their new son Eissa Al Mana into the world,” a statement reads. “Janet had a stress-free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably,”.

Jackson’s postponed North American tour dates is set to be rescheduled for 2017. The singer had been due to tour the UK during March but “scheduling difficulties” were blamed at the time for the postponement of these shows. It is unknown whether the singer’s UK dates will also be rescheduled for 2017.

In 2015, Jackson released ‘Unbreakable’, her first album in seven years, and saw it debut at Number One in the US and Number 11 in the UK.