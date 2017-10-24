"The door is wide open".

Janet Jackson is said to be “open” to the prospect of reuniting with Justin Timberlake at next year’s Superbowl halftime show, 14 years after their initial performance at the event was overshadowed by a notorious wardrobe malfunction.

In 2004, Timberlake’s performance with Jackson was written into the annals of infamy after he accidentally ripped her top and exposed her nipple, prompting huge controversy across America.

But after Timberlake’s return to the Superbowl was announced yesterday, it now seems that Jackson could join forces with him once more to bring the whole incident full circle.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Jackson would be more than willing to perform with him if an invitation is extended.

“The door is wide open”, a source told the publication.

“If Justin or his team did reach out, Janet would perform with him again in a minute.”

When quizzed about the incident on NBC Sunday Night Football, Timberlake also recently said “that won’t happen again”, which has been interpreted as a subtle hint about a potential reunion.

A spokesperson for NFL has also confirmed that there is no ban in place against Jackson, opening the door for the pair to perform once more.

“There’s no ban,” a league spokesperson said.

“We are not going to comment on any speculation regarding potential guests. There may be no guests. Along with Pepsi, we’re excited to have Justin Timberlake.”

“The elite NFL players who can run, catch, and block, Justin can do it all – sing, dance, act and entertain,” the spokesperson added.

“He’s the ultimate global superstar who we know will put on an entertaining and unifying show that will appeal to the massive worldwide audience.”