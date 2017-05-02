Janet Jackson announces return to touring
The singer postponed her 'Unbreakable Tour' after becoming pregnant with his first child last year
Janet Jackson has announced her return to the live arena following the postponement of her ‘Unbreakable’ tour last year.
The singer cancelled the entirety of her live commitments back in April 2016 after becoming pregnant with her first child. Jackson promised fans at the time that she would reschedule the dates for 2017, with any tickets bought for the original tour set to be valid on the new dates.
Jackson has honoured her promise to continue the North American tour later this year, and last night (May 1) issued a video to her fans to announce her return to the live stage. Watch the clip below.
The rescheduled tour kicks off in Lafayette, Louisiana on September 7, with the jaunt lasting until the final show in Atlanta on December 17. The name of the tour has also changed, with Jackson announcing that it will now go by the name ‘State of the World Tour’ – though the singer explained “it’s not about politics. It’s about people, the world, relationships, and just love.”
See Jackson’s newly-announced live schedule below.
September
7 – Lafayette, LA @ CajundomeSeptember 9 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
10 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center
13 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
14 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
16 – Little Rock, AR @ Verizon Arena
17 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
19 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
21 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
23 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
24 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center
26 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
27 – Seattle, WA @ Key Arena
29 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
October
1 – Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort & Casino
3 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
5 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion
7 – San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center
8 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
14 – Las Vegas, NV @ Mandalay Bay Events Center
16 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
17 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center Arena
19 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
21 – St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena
22 – Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Bradley Center|
25 – Moline, IL @ iWireless Cente
26 – Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena
28 – Toledo, OH @ The Huntington Center
29 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
November
1 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
2 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
4 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
5 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
7 – Providence, RI @ Dunkin Donuts Center
8 – Manchester, NH SNHU Arena
10 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Boardwalk Hall
11 – Bethlehem, PA @ Sands Bethlehem Events Center
13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
16 – Washington, DC @ Verizon Center
18 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena
19 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
26 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
28 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
29 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
December
1 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
3 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena
4 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
6 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum
7 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
9 – Birmingham, Al @ The BJCC
11 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center
12 – Jacksonville, FL @ Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena
14 – Norfolk, VA @ Norfolk Scope Arena
16 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena
17 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena
All remaining tickets for the ‘State of The World’ tour go on sale on May 5.
There is no official word yet, however, on when Jackson will reschedule her UK tour dates – which were postponed “indefinitely” at the same time as the US tour due to “scheduling difficulties.”