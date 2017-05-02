Janet Jackson announces return to touring

The singer postponed her 'Unbreakable Tour' after becoming pregnant with his first child last year

Janet Jackson has announced her return to the live arena following the postponement of her ‘Unbreakable’ tour last year.

The singer cancelled the entirety of her live commitments back in April 2016 after becoming pregnant with her first child. Jackson promised fans at the time that she would reschedule the dates for 2017, with any tickets bought for the original tour set to be valid on the new dates.

Jackson has honoured her promise to continue the North American tour later this year, and last night (May 1) issued a video to her fans to announce her return to the live stage. Watch the clip below.

The rescheduled tour kicks off in Lafayette, Louisiana on September 7, with the jaunt lasting until the final show in Atlanta on December 17. The name of the tour has also changed, with Jackson announcing that it will now go by the name ‘State of the World Tour’ – though the singer explained “it’s not about politics. It’s about people, the world, relationships, and just love.”

See Jackson’s newly-announced live schedule below.

September

7 – Lafayette, LA @ CajundomeSeptember 9 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

10 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center

13 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

14 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

16 – Little Rock, AR @ Verizon Arena

17 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

19 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

21 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

23 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

24 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center

26 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

27 – Seattle, WA @ Key Arena

29 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

October

1 – Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort & Casino

3 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

5 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion

7 – San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center

8 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

14 – Las Vegas, NV @ Mandalay Bay Events Center

16 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

17 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center Arena

19 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

21 – St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena

22 – Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Bradley Center|

25 – Moline, IL @ iWireless Cente

26 – Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena

28 – Toledo, OH @ The Huntington Center

29 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

November

1 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

2 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

4 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

5 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

7 – Providence, RI @ Dunkin Donuts Center

8 – Manchester, NH SNHU Arena

10 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Boardwalk Hall

11 – Bethlehem, PA @ Sands Bethlehem Events Center

13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

16 – Washington, DC @ Verizon Center

18 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena

19 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

26 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

28 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

29 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

December

1 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

3 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

4 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

6 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum

7 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

9 – Birmingham, Al @ The BJCC

11 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center

12 – Jacksonville, FL @ Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena

14 – Norfolk, VA @ Norfolk Scope Arena

16 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena

17 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena

All remaining tickets for the ‘State of The World’ tour go on sale on May 5.

There is no official word yet, however, on when Jackson will reschedule her UK tour dates – which were postponed “indefinitely” at the same time as the US tour due to “scheduling difficulties.”