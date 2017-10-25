Watch Japandroids cover The Tragically Hip in tribute to Gord Downie

Canadian band pay homage to their fellow countryman

Japandroids have covered a song by The Tragically Hip in tribute to the late Gord Downie.

Downie died of brain cancer last week, aged 53. He had been diagnosed with an aggressive and incurable form of the cancer called glioblastoma, which was discovered after he suffered a seizure in December 2015.

Canadian band Japandroids paid homage to their fellow countryman by covering ‘Nautical Disaster’ at their show in Toronto last night (October 24). Watch footage below.

Downie died on October 17 while surrounded by his children and family.

“Gord knew this day was coming – his response was to spend this precious time as he always had – making music, making memories and expressing deep gratitude to his family and friends for a life well lived, often sealing it with a kiss… on the lips,” a statement said.

Downie founded The Tragically Hip – often known as The Hip – in 1984 in Kingston, Ontario with Gord Sinclair, Rob Baker, Johnny Fay and Paul Langlois.

The band – who were enormously successful in their native Canada – went on to release thirteen studio albums, with the most recent being 2016’s ‘Man Machine Poem’. They last performed in their hometown of Kingston, Ontario in August 2016.

Downie – who fulfilled lead vocal and occasional guitar duties for The Hip, while also serving as the band’s chief lyricist – also released four solo albums, starting with 2001’s ‘Coke Machine Glow’.

His final solo album, ‘Introduce Yourself’, is set to be released this Friday (October 27).