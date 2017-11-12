Jared Leto calls America a ‘land of immigrants’ during MTV EMA 2017 acceptance speech

30 Seconds To Mars won the award for Best Alternative Act at the awards ceremony

Jared Leto used 30 Seconds To Mars‘ MTV EMA 2017 acceptance speech to call America a “land of immigrants”.

The band collected the award for Best Alternative Act at the ceremony, which is taking place at the SSE Arena Wembley tonight (November 12).

“Europe, you have changed our lives,” began Leto, flanked by his two bandmates. “This is for you, this is about you, and we stand here proudly on this stage tonight in celebration of you, so thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you and thank you.”

He continued: “We are Americans – a land of immigrants – and we just wanna say that we welcome you with open arms and with open hearts, and we love you. God bless you. We hope to see you on tour in March and April. We will be coming back to the UK as well.”

The band announced an arena tour last month. 30 Seconds To Mars will play:

Fri March 23 2018 – CARDIFF Motorpoint Arena

Sat March 24 2018 – MANCHESTER Arena

Sun March 25 2018 – GLASGOW SSE Hydro

Tue March 27 2018 – LONDON O2 Arena

Thu March 29 2018 – BIRMINGHAM Arena

Eminem kicked off the ceremony with a performance of his comeback single, ‘Walk On Water’. Other performers confirmed to appear include The Killers, U2, Shawn Mendes, Kesha and Travis Scott. Taylor Swift is also rumoured to be making an appearance at the ceremony.

Earlier, Eminem collected the award for Best Hip-Hop, while Kendrick Lamar took the trophy for Best Video for his single ‘Humble’. Shawn Mendes, meanwhile, picked up the award for Biggest Fans.