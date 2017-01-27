Jarvis Cocker announces new album with Chilly Gonzales

Pair are also set to perform at London's Barbican Theatre in March

Pulp frontman Jarvis Cocker has teamed up with Chilly Gonzales for a new album.

‘Room 29’ is based around “a song-cycle concerning the goings-on in Room 29 of the Château Marmont hotel in Hollywood”.

The album, which is out on March 17, was recorded by long-term Gonzales collaborator Renaud Letang at Ferber Studios in Paris. You can watch a trailer for the album below.

The basic instrumentation of the album is piano and voice with the Kaiser Quartett contributing strings to several tracks.

Other musicians featured on the record include the Macedonian symphonic orchestra, Macedonia, flautist Nathalie Hauptman, French horn player Hasko Kroeger & soprano singer Maud Techa.

Cocker and Gonzalez will be performing the album at London’s Barbican Theatre from March 23-25, 2017.

Cocker says of the project: “Featuring contributions from film historian David Thomson and the stories of famous former occupants of the room such as Jean Harlow and Howard Hughes, the show will also attempt to unpick the way a heady concoction dreamt up in the immediate vicinity of the hotel went on to intoxicate the entire population of planet Earth. Or, (to quote the sub-title of David Thomson’s book The Big Screen): it is also the story of the movies and what they did to us.”

“For the duration of one evening the entire audience will be occupants of Room 29. You will be greeted by our concierge and you will be given a key. Sit down, get comfortable – it will be our pleasure to serve up a night of entertainment like no other: Room 29 may be a real location in Hollywood, California – but it is also a place within each one of us. Through this collection of songs we hope to open the door to that room for all those of you who wish to explore it. How’s that for Room Service?”