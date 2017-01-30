Jarvis Cocker and Chilly Gonzales share first two songs from ‘Room 29’ collaboration – listen

The two artists have joined together for the new project, which is set for a March release

Jarvis Cocker and Chilly Gonzales have shared the first two tracks from their collaborative ‘Room 29’ project – listen to the new songs below.

The Pulp frontman and the Canadian musician announced their collaboration last week, revealing that they would release the album ‘Room 29’ on March 17. Recorded in Paris, the album has been described as “a song-cycle concerning the goings-on in Room 29 of the Château Marmont hotel in Hollywood.”

The first fruits from the collaboration have now emerged, with the tracks ‘Tearjerker’ and ‘The Tearjerker Returns’ both set to feature on ‘Room 29’. Listen to the two tracks via Spotify below.

Tearjerker Tearjerker, an album by Chilly Gonzales, Jarvis Cocker on Spotify

The Tearjerker Returns The Tearjerker Returns, an album by Chilly Gonzales, Jarvis Cocker on Spotify

The newly-formed duo will play three dates at London’s Barbican from March 23-25, with those gigs sandwiched between live appointments in Hamburg (March 17-19) and Berlin (March 28-30).

Marking the announcement of ‘Room 29’ last week, Cocker shared some words on the composition and creative inspiration behind his new project with Gonzales.

“Featuring contributions from film historian David Thomson and the stories of famous former occupants of the room such as Jean Harlow and Howard Hughes, the show will also attempt to unpick the way a heady concoction dreamt up in the immediate vicinity of the hotel went on to intoxicate the entire population of planet Earth. Or, (to quote the sub-title of David Thomson’s book The Big Screen): it is also the story of the movies and what they did to us.

“For the duration of one evening the entire audience will be occupants of Room 29,” he continued. “You will be greeted by our concierge and you will be given a key. Sit down, get comfortable – it will be our pleasure to serve up a night of entertainment like no other: Room 29 may be a real location in Hollywood, California – but it is also a place within each one of us. Through this collection of songs we hope to open the door to that room for all those of you who wish to explore it. How’s that for Room Service?”