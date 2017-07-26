Jarvis Cocker covers four Scott Walker songs at BBC Proms gig

Susanne Sundfør, Richard Hawley, and John Grant also took on Walker songs at the concert.

Jarvis Cocker has covered four Scott Walker songs at a BBC Proms tribute to the pop icon.

Exclusive NME offer: Save £10 on Amazon Music Unlimited plans with code NME10

Backed by conductor Jules Buckley and the Heritage Orchestra, Cocker sang ‘Boy Child’, ‘Plastic Palace People’, ‘The War Is Over (Sleepers)’ and ‘Little Things (That Keep Us Together)’.

Susanne Sundfør, Richard Hawley, and John Grant also took on Walker songs at the concert, which took place at London’s Royal Albert Hall last night (July 25). Listen to the full concert here.

During a recent 6 Music interview, Scott Walker offered Cocker some advice on interpreting his songs, saying: “Try to approach it in a new way.”

However, when asked about “lyrical concerns”, Walker told Cocker: “I can’t help you there, unfortunately. You have to find your own way into that. I just did it the way I did it.”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Read: How Jarvis Cocker became the master of the side-protect

During the 6 Music interview, Walker also recalled several phone calls he had with the late David Bowie. “Every time I spoke to him he was very nice to me. He always was on my side,” Walker said. “He would recommend people to listen to my records. He was really generous when it came to me and always was interested in what I was doing.”

Walker continued: “It’s funny, every time I spoke to him on the phone, he’d say, ‘Here I am overlooking the park. It’s sort of snowing, it looks lovely.’ You know, he’d describe where he was. And I thought, ‘I’m sitting in the flat here,’ you know, wherever I was. But I always remember that about him. But [his death] was such a shock to all of us.”