Jarvis Cocker’s surprise appearance in Feist’s new video is the most Jarvis thing ever

The Pulp frontman brings his idiosyncratic charm to the Canadian artist's latest

Jarvis Cocker makes a surprise appearance in Feist‘s new video for her track ‘Century’.

The song is taken from the Canadian artist’s album ‘Pleasure‘, which was nominated for the Polaris Prize earlier this week.

The video involves a complicated, twitchy dance routine before the two groups that perform it become embroiled in a shortlived tussle.

After the song finishes, the video cuts to a shot of the dancers moving up and down. Cocker stands in the middle and delivers a minute-and-a-half-long monologue.

Watch the video below.

Earlier this year, it was revealed the Pulp frontman had signed a deal worth more than £100,000 to write a book on creativity.

The singer has penned a six-page proposal for a tome called ‘This Book Is A Song’, which is expected to combine biographical details, essays, illustrations and photographs.

Those understood to have put offers on the table to Cocker’s literary agent Mónica Carmona include Penguin Random House, Macmillan and Faber, for whom the musician has worked as an editor-at-large.

A publisher who pulled out of the bidding before the final round described the numbers as “scary” for a book that insiders said was “emphatically not a memoir”, reports The Guardian.

‘This Book Is A Song’ eventually went to Michal Shavit at Jonathan Cape for “six figures”, according to Carmona.