Jarvis Cocker, Kasabian, Olly Murs, Marcus Mumford take part in ‘Game 4 Grenfell’ charity football match

Jarvis Cocker, Olly Murs, and members of Kasabian were among the musicians and celebrities who took part in the ‘Game 4 Grenfell’ charity football match. See footage and photos below.

Yesterday saw Queen’s Park Rangers host the match at Loftus Road stadium, just a mile away from where the Grenfell Tower disaster took place and around 80 people lost their lives. Jose Mourinho, Alan Shearer, Damian Lewis, Les Ferdinand and Mo Farah were also among the special guest players. Kasabian’s Serge Pizzorno was also in attendance.

As Jarvis Cocker made an appearance on the pitch in his sunglasses, The Mirror reports that Mo Farah scored the first goal before an equaliser from QPR star Trevor Sinclair. Kasabian bassist Chris Edwards then scored a goal that sent the game to penalties, before Murs scored the winning goal.

Rita Ora, Emeli Sande and Marcus Mumford all performed during half time for a cover of ‘Lean On Me’, before the 80th minute of the match saw four Grenfell survivors and two firefighters who tackled the blaze come on as subs to the elation of the sold-out 20,000 capacity crowd.

Speaking to the BBC, Grenfell survivor Paul Menacer said that playing in the match “meant the world to him”.

“We met people who want to talk and actually care about us,” he said. “Someone as big as Jose Mourinho coming down and talking to us is just an amazing thing.”

To donate £3 to help those affected by the Grenfell Tower disaster, text ‘Grenfell’ to 70007.