Jason Derulo claims he was victim of racial discrimination by American Airlines staff

Star involved in disagreement over the amount of bags he was allowed to check in

Jason Derulo has claimed he was racially discriminated against by American Airlines staff this week.

The R&B singer has detailed his account of an incident that took place at Miami International Airport on Wednesday (February 8), describing confusion over the amount of bags he could check in and a subsequent disagreement with staff.

Derulo took to social media to claim that he “experienced racial discrimination” by staff, was sworn at by the plane’s pilot and had “15 police officers” called on him “as if I’m a criminal”.

The star also said that staff and police “changed gears” when they found out he was famous and that if he hadn’t been who he is then he would have been arrested.

A police report from the Miami-Dade PD, according to People, claims that Derulo and his crew “smelled of marijuana and were getting aggressive” during check-in and allegedly refused to show ID.

American Airlines have released a statement saying that the flight “returned to the gate prior to departure. A passenger elected to deplane in order to travel with their checked bags. The passenger was rebooked with his checked bags on a later flight Wednesday evening.”

Last year saw Derulo involved in an incident that led to him needing 20 stitches after he injured his leg while dancing in Paris nightclub.