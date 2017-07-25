Jay-Z is losing out on up to $1 million a week by keeping ‘4:44’ off Spotify

The Brooklyn rapper's thirteenth solo studio album is a notable absentee from one of the world's biggest streaming services

Jay-Z is reportedly losing out on up to $1 million (£767,000) a week due to his decision to keep his new album ‘4:44’ off Spotify.

The Brooklyn rapper released his thirteenth solo studio album last month, marking his first full studio release since July 2013’s ‘Magna Carta… Holy Grail’.

However, Jay has denied Spotify the rights to stream ‘4:44’ since its release on June 30. The album debuted as an exclusive on the rapper’s own Tidal platform, and was recently made available on Apple Music and Amazon Music.

A new report from Billboard has collated a range of estimated figures regarding Jay-Z’s potential lost earnings for keeping ‘4:44’ off Spotify. Some industry insiders calculated that the rapper could be earning up to $1 million a week – based on Spotify’s share of the market and the average rate paid per song stream – from putting the album on the service.

Another estimate suggested that Jay-Z could earn $250,000 for simply putting ‘4:44’ on Spotify’s premium paid tier for a week.

Jay-Z has never publicly spoken about his reasons for snubbing Spotify, but it is thought that the rapper has a grievance with the service over its apparent ‘devaluation’ of an artist by allowing its free users to play any album or artist’s discography on shuffle.

Meanwhile, Jay-Z is reportedly set to be the subject of a retort from Kanye West after the former aimed a number of lyrical barbs at his ‘Watch The Throne’ partner on ‘4:44’.