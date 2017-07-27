The title of Jay-Z’s ‘4:44’ album may have be inspired by the time Solange hit him in a lift

CCTV from The Standard hotel in New York City captured the fight between the Brooklyn rapper and his sister-in-law in 2014

A Twitter user has stumbled up on what may be a key inspiration behind the name of Jay-Z‘s new album, ‘4:44’.

The Brooklyn rapper released his thirteenth solo studio album last month, marking his first full studio release since July 2013’s divisive ‘Magna Carta… Holy Grail’.

While Jay has officially said that the ‘4:44’ title was inspired by ‘revelations’ that he realised at 4:44am, Twitter user @StephenOssola put forward the case that it may have actually been inspired by the scene of Jay-Z’s infamous fight with his sister-in-law Solange Knowles.

Back in May 2014, CCTV footage from a lift at The Standard hotel in New York City was leaked to the press, purportedly showing an argument between Jay and the ‘A Seat At The Table’ artist (Beyoncé was also present during the altercation). The dispute boiled over, with Solange appearing to strike the rapper as he remained passive.

Ossola posted on Twitter on Tuesday night (July 25) that he had just passed the Standard hotel when he noticed the numbers ‘444’ on the side. See his post below.

While The Standard’s official address is 848 Washington Street, the rooftop Le Bain bar and penthouse – which is closely located to and affiliated with the hotel – bears the address 444 West 13th Street. It is believed that the altercation between Jay-Z and Solange took place in a lift that went up to the La Bain bar, which was where the The Met gala after-party was being held that year.

On the ‘4:44’ track ‘Kill Jay-Z’, the rapper referenced the fracas by saying: “You egged Solange on / Knowing all along all you had to say ‘you was wrong.'”