Watch the Rohan Blair-Mangat-directed clip.

Jay-Z has released the latest visual to accompany his recent ‘4:44’ album.

‘4:44’ is out on Tidal and now and features a response to Beyonce’s ‘Lemonade’ as well as a Frank Ocean collaboration. It also sees Jay-Z take shots at former friend Kanye West. Read NME‘s review of the album.

Directed by Rohan Blair-Mangat, ‘BAM’ has premiered on Jay-Z’s streaming service Tidal. You can watch a clip below and the full thing here.

‘4:44’ is the rapper’s fourth album. It’s already achieved platinum status despite not being physically on sale.

Earlier this week (July 12), New York rapper Joey Bada$$ said that he inspired the new album. He shared his thoughts on the record, which directly responds to Beyoncé‘s ‘Lemonade‘ album, in a new interview.

Speaking to Montreality, Bada$$ said: “And you know, honestly, I feel like I was an inspiration to that album. Honestly, I know I was an inspiration to that album. It’s nothing nobody could tell me.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

“I put certain pressure on these OGs in the rap game like they know what they gotta talk about now because they got this young n***a Joey Bada$$ coming out, talking about this shit before they got the chance to talk about it. But it is what it is.”

Bada$$ said being an inspiration to a rapper like Jay-Z “keeps me hungry”. “It keeps me wanting more,” he added. “It keeps me wanting to go harder. Like right now, I’m at my best. I’m at my most ultimate.”

Earlier today, Beyonce shared the first photo of her and Jay-Z’s new-born twins.

The singer, who gave birth to Sir and Rumi Carter last month, posted a snap of the pair on Instagram, with the photo appearing reminiscent of the artistic image that she initially posted to confirm her pregnancy earlier this year.

She also shared some snaps of her and Jay-Z on Instagram, with Jay-Z wearing a denim jacket with a Kurt Cobain patch in one photo.