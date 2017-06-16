Jay Z reveals his list of the 90 most influential rappers, promises he’s “not drunk” tweeting

The Brooklyn MC was officially inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame yesterday (June 15), and took to Twitter to comment on the accolade

Jay Z has revealed a list of over 90 rappers who have inspired him throughout his career after he was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

The Brooklyn MC was officially welcomed into the prestigious pantheon yesterday (June 15) as the first rapper ever to receive the honour, and has since received messages of congratulations from former US President Barack Obama and U2‘s Bono.

Jay marked the occasion himself by writing a series of tweets – a rare sight in itself from the rapper – which appeared to serve as an acceptance speech.

Expressing his gratitude to his fellow rappers, the 47-year-old thanked “all the people who have inspired me,” before listing a 90-strong list of his peers across a number of tweets – while also adding that this rare and candid use of social media wasn’t because he’d been toasting his latest success, writing: “I promise I’m not drunk.”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Among those listed by Jay Z include Rakim, KRS-One, Kendrick Lamar, André 3000, Lauryn Hill, Q Tip, Wu-Tang Clan, Lil Wayne, 50 Cent, Tyler, the Creator, Earl Sweatshirt, Pusha T, Slick Rick, Quavo, De La Soul, Big Sean, and, finally, Mac Miller. He also lauded Obama as “the greatest rapper of all time.”

See the tweets below.

MPU 2 (Desktop / Tablet) NME Newsletter Sign up for the newsletter Your email address: Sign Up

Inductees to the Songwriters Hall of Fame are nominated by their peers in the music industry, with the Hall of Fame seeking to “preserve, honour and celebrate the legacy of the great songwriters whose work has enriched the world’s culture.”

Meanwhile, Jay Z is currently thought to be recording a new album – which, if true, would end a four-year wait for a new record from the rapper.