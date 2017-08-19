Jay-Z addresses fights with Kanye West and Solange

The rapper has spoken out about the story behind 'Kill Jay-Z' and the infamous elevator incident

Jay-Z has addressed his relationship with Kanye West and his infamous elevator fight with Solange in a new album.

The rapper’s recent album ‘4:44‘ featured the track ‘Kill Jay-Z’, which many speculated featured lyrics dissing West.

However, Jay-Z has now told Rap Radar hosts Elliott Wilson and Brian “B.Dot” Miller that track is about himself. “It’s not even about a Kanye diss,” he said. “It’s not a diss, I’m talking to myself the whole time.”

He referenced one of the songs lyrics to further clarify his point, saying: “I’m not talking about Kanye when I say, ‘You dropped out of school, you lost your principles.’ I’m talking about me!”

Jay-Z did, however, say West’s comments about him during an on-stage rant at the Sacramento leg of his Saint Pablo tour upset him, as Pitchfork reports. In the rant, West called out Beyoncé for allegedly only agreeing to perform at the VMAs if she won Video Of The Year over him. He also told Jay-Z to call him, saying: “You still ain’t called me. Jay-Z, I know you got killers. Please don’t send them at my head. Please call me. Talk to me like a man.”

Responding to those comments, Jay-Z said: “You got hut, because this guy was talking about you on a stage. But what really hurt me, you can’t bring my kid or my wife into it. We’ve gotten past bigger issues, but you brought my family into it, now it’s a problem with me.”

The rapper also discussed the infamous elevator fight between him and Solange. Video footage from the lift showed the singer tussling with Jay-Z. “We’ve always had a great relationship,” he said. “We’ve had one disagreement. Before and after, we’ve been cool.

He added: “That’s my sister. Not my sister-in-law, no, my sister. Period.” Asked what he thinks when people say three great albums came out of that fight, he replied: “I think we went into that elevator great artists. That doesn’t surprise me.”

You can listen to the interview on Tidal now.