"We built this big, beautiful mansion of a relationship"

Jay-Z has addressed rumours of his alleged infidelity and admits that his marriage to Beyonce began ‘cracking’ because it wasn’t built on truth.

The rapper, who recently released new album 4:44, made the bold claims in a recent video on Tidal which saw him discussing relationships with a host of famous faces including Chris Rock, Kendrick Lamar and Will Smith.

Opening up on his own marriage to Beyonce, he revealed: “This is my real life. I just ran into this place and we built this big, beautiful mansion of a relationship that wasn’t totally built on the 100 percent truth and it starts cracking.

“Things start happening that the public can see. Then we had to get to a point of: ‘OK, tear this down and let’s start from the beginning. It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever done.”

He also opened up on how he managed to fix his relationship woes, admitting: “We’ve been in that space where we just got to the place that in order for this to work, it can’t be fake – not once.”

The admission comes after he addressed rumours of infidelity on new album 4:44.

He cryptically raps on the title track: “If my children knew, I don’t even know what I would do / If they ain’t look at me the same, I would prolly die with all the shame / You did what with who? What good is a ménage à trois when you have a soulmate, you risked that for Blue?”

He’s also set to headline V Festival in Essex & Staffordshire this summer, alongside Pink.