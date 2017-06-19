Jay Z announces new album ‘4:44’

He'll release the record at the end of the month

Jay Z has announced that his new album ‘4:44’ will be released at the end of the month.

The record, which has been teased for several weeks, is set to be released on June 30 exclusively to members of his streaming service Tidal and US phone network Sprint.

The release was announced on Twitter by Tidal, who also shared a preview of a new track called ‘Adnis’. You can listen to it below.

It’s also been suggested that the rapper could follow in the footsteps of Beyonce by releasing a visual album, after Tidal previously announced a film of the same name – starring Lupita Nyong’o alongside Mahershala Ali, and Danny Glover who both feature in the preview clip posted on Twitter.

Confirming the release in a statement, Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure added: “JAY-Z is a global icon and we’re giving customers an incredible opportunity to be among the first to experience his new album 4:44.”

Last week, Damian Marley confirmed that he had been working with Jay-Z on new material after the pair were spotted together in Jamaica.

He said: “We did some work in the studio recently and he wanted to come to Jamaica to get a tour of the place.

“Well, I did some work with him for some stuff he’s working on. I’m not really sure of the details of his project in that sense, but we worked on some music together. I’ve been a fan of his music since he came out.”

Jay Z is set to return to the UK in August, headlining V Festival alongside Pink.