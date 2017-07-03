Madonna and U2’s manager defends Jay-Z over anti-semitism accusations

Rapper has been accused of anti-semitism following lyrics in '4:44' track 'The Story Of OJ'

Madonna‘s manager has defended Jay-Z after accusations of anti-semitism following lyrics on the rapper’s new album ‘4:44’.

‘4:44’ was released last Friday (June 30) via Tidal. It features a response to Beyonce’s ‘Lemonade’ as well as a Frank Ocean collaboration. It also sees Jay-Z take shots at former friend Kanye West and addresses Jay’s mother coming out as gay. Read NME‘s review of the album.

The album has also seen Jay-Z accused of anti-semitism over lyrics on one of the tracks. On ‘The Story Of OJ’, Jay raps:

“You wanna know what’s more important than throwin’ away money at a strip club? Credit

You ever wonder why Jewish people own all the property in America? This how they did it”.

Following the criticism, Israeli-American talent manager Guy Oseary – known for managing Madonna and U2 – has posted a photo of himself with the rapper to Instagram, defending the star in its caption.

Oseary writes that while he can “understand why people are jumping to that conclusion” of anti-semitism if the lyrics are read ” out of context”, he goes on to argue that “if you listen to the song in its entirety you will hear that the whole of the song is based on exaggerated stereotypes to make a point”.

He adds that “In my opinion, Jay is giving the jewish community a compliment.. ‘Financial freedom’ he mentions as being his ONLY hope.. If you had to pick a community as an example of making wise financial decisions achieving financial freedom who would you choose?.. Im not offended by these lyrics.. I hear them the way he [intended] them to be heard.. Giving ‘credit’ to a community that supposedly understands what it means to have ‘credit’.. I’m good with that..”.

See his full post beneath.

