Watch Jay Z avoid interview question about Donald Trump

Rapper wouldn't give his thoughts on the new President

Jay Z ignored a question about Donald Trump during a recent interview.

The rapper was at Sundance Film Festival on Wednesday night (January 25), promoting his new docu-series on Spike TV, TIME: The Kalief Browder Story.

Asked by a reporter what his thoughts were about the new President, Jay Z replied that he was “not gonna answer that”. TIME executive producer Harry Weinstein then intervened and stopped any further questions from being asked. Watch footage of that beneath.

Last November, Jay Z and Beyonce publicly endorsed Trump’s rival Hillary Clinton, holding a campaign concert in Cleveland in the days leading up to the election.

Meanwhile, Jay Z’s estranged best friend Kanye West recently spoke in favour of Trump, even going as far to meet him at Trump Tower. Video footage emerged of West embracing Trump in front of cameras while Trump claimed that the pair had been friends for a “long time”.

West later explained the meeting, tweeting that he met with Trump to “discuss multicultural issues” which included “bullying, supporting teachers, modernising curriculums, and violence in Chicago”. He added: “I feel it is important to have a direct line of communication with our future President if we truly want change.”

West signed off with the hashtag 2024, suggesting that he may run for President himself if Trump serves two terms.