Jay-Z pays tribute to Chester Bennington during V Festival headline set

The Brooklyn rapper collaborated with the late frontman and Linkin Park for 2004's 'Collision Course' EP

Jay-Z paid tribute to the late Chester Bennington during his headline set at V Festival last night (August 19).

Exclusive NME offer: Save £10 on Amazon Music Unlimited plans with code NME10

The Brooklyn rapper performed the first of two headline slots for the festival at Staffordshire’s Weston Park last night, and will perform his second scheduled headline show in Chelmsford’s Hylands Park later tonight (August 20).

Towards the end of his set, Jay took time to pay his own tribute to Bennington, who tragically died last month. The rapper collaborated with the frontman and Bennington’s band, Linkin Park, on the 2004 EP ‘Collision Course’, which saw the two artists mash up each other’s songs.

The rapper concluded his set last night with a performance of the ‘Collision Course’ track ‘Numb/Encore’ – which mixes his 2003 single ‘Encore’ with Linkin Park’s ‘Numb’ – which prominently features vocals by Bennington. According to Setlist.fm, Jay has not performed ‘Number / Encore’ live since 2011.

Watch fan-shot footage of the performance of ‘Numb / Encore’ below.

Meanwhile, Jay-Z recently addressed the rumours surrounding the true meaning of the lyrics to his song ‘Kill Jay-Z’, which featured on the rapper’s recently-released thirteenth solo studio album ‘4:44’.

Jay dismissed that he had taken shots at his ‘Watch The Throne’ partner Kanye West on the track, claiming: “It’s not even about a Kanye diss… I’m talking to myself the whole time.”