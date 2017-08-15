Jay Z discusses the importance of therapy
'Someone needs to talk you through why you're feeling these feelings'
Jay Z has opened up about the importance of therapy when dealing with mental health issues.
The rapper was speaking in the latest of his ‘Footnotes’ videos about his new album ‘4:44’, when he opened up about the stigma that surrounds seeking therapy in black communities in the US.
“We can’t go to get therapists,” he said. “You crazy at that point. It’s like, ‘A psychiatrist? You crazy.’”
Jay Z continued: “Three of your brothers are dead and your mother used to beat you. You need help. Someone needs to talk you through why you’re feeling these feelings.”
Watch the latest ‘Footnotes’ episode below
For help and advice on mental health issues:
- YOUNG MINDS – The voice for young people’s health and wellbeing
- CALM – The Campaign Against Living Miserably for young men
- Time To Change – Let’s end mental health discrimination
- The Samaritans – Confidential support 24 hours a day
This weekend sees a rare show for Jay Z as he makes his live comeback at V Festival – boasting the international live debut of material from his surprise 2017 album ‘4:44‘.
Last month saw the rapper unveil the music video for ‘Moonlight’, recreating ‘Friends’ but with an all-black cast.