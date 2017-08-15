Jay Z discusses the importance of therapy

'Someone needs to talk you through why you're feeling these feelings'

Jay Z has opened up about the importance of therapy when dealing with mental health issues.

The rapper was speaking in the latest of his ‘Footnotes’ videos about his new album ‘4:44’, when he opened up about the stigma that surrounds seeking therapy in black communities in the US.

“We can’t go to get therapists,” he said. “You crazy at that point. It’s like, ‘A psychiatrist? You crazy.’”

Jay Z continued: “Three of your brothers are dead and your mother used to beat you. You need help. Someone needs to talk you through why you’re feeling these feelings.”



