Jay Z discusses the importance of therapy

Andrew Trendell
By

'Someone needs to talk you through why you're feeling these feelings'

Jay Z has opened up about the importance of therapy when dealing with mental health issues.

The rapper was speaking in the latest of his ‘Footnotes’ videos about his new album ‘4:44’, when he opened up about the stigma that surrounds seeking therapy in black communities in the US.

“We can’t go to get therapists,” he said. “You crazy at that point. It’s like, ‘A psychiatrist? You crazy.’”

Jay Z continued: “Three of your brothers are dead and your mother used to beat you. You need help. Someone needs to talk you through why you’re feeling these feelings.”

Watch the latest ‘Footnotes’ episode below

For help and advice on mental health issues:

This weekend sees a rare show for Jay Z as he makes his live comeback at V Festival – boasting the international live debut of material from his surprise 2017 album ‘4:44‘.

Last month saw the rapper unveil the music video for ‘Moonlight’, recreating ‘Friends’ but with an all-black cast.

 