Is Jay Z dissing Drake on new DJ Khaled track ‘Shining’?

Rapper teams up with wife Beyoncé for first time since 2013 on the song

Fans are speculating that Jay Z has taken shots at Drake on his new song with DJ Khaled and Beyoncé.

Jay Z and Beyoncé feature on the track ‘Shining’, which emerged minutes after the Grammys concluded last night (February 12). It is the first time the couple have joined forces since ‘Drunk In Love’ from Beyoncé’s 2013 self-titled album.

You can listen to the track below. The song’s artwork features Khaled’s newborn son Asahd Tuck Khaled, who will also executive produce Khaled’s new album ‘Grateful’.

Since the song’s release, fans have pointed to certain lyrics from Jay Z’s verse, which appear to make reference to Drake. The two rappers have been involved in numerous beefs over the years, and Jay appears to refer to his counterpart in the lines: “I know you ain’t out here talkin’ numbers, right? / I know you ain’t out here talkin’ summers, right? / I know you ain’t walkin’ ’round talkin’ down / Sayin’ boss shit when you a runner, right?”.

Drake referenced Jay Z in ‘Summer Sixteen’ last year, rapping: “I used to wanna be on Roc-A-Fella then I turned into Jay”. He also left Jay off the album version of ‘Pop Style’.

Explaining why he cut both Jay Z and Kanye West from his album ‘Views’, Drake said last year: “I just ended up going with my version of the song… Jay didn’t really do a verse. I was just trying to get [Kanye] on it first. Jay kinda just did my first few lines for me and that’s how we flexed it. It didn’t play out how I wanted it to go. Sometimes [Jay Z and I] just fall on opposite sides of the spectrum. It’s always mutual respect but sometimes it has to be from afar.”

Listen to ‘Shining’ by DJ Khaled, featuring Jay Z and Beyoncé: