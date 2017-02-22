Jay Z to become first rapper to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame

The Brooklyn rapper joins the list of inductees for 2017

Jay Z will become the first ever rapper to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

The Brooklyn rapper was nominated for the honour back in November, recognised by the songwriting organisation – whose mission is to “preserve, honour and celebrate the legacy of the great songwriters whose work has enriched the world’s culture.”

Jay Z has now been officially announced as a 2017 inductee of the Songwriters Hall of Fame, joining the likes of Swedish songwriter and producer Max Martin, Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds, Motown founder Berry Gordy, Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, and three members of the band Chicago.

Speaking on CBS’s This Morning show this morning (February 22) to announce the inductees, Chic‘s Nile Rodgers hailed Jay Z’s long and successful career in music.

“[He] was in a space where, even though he’s had more pop albums than anyone else, because he did it through rap [it took longer for voters to consider him],” Rodgers said. “It’s massive. He has changed the way that we listen to music. He’s changed the way that we have fun.”

This year’s inductees will be honoured at the Songwriters Hall of Fame’s Annual Induction & Awards Gala on June 15, 2017 in New York City.

Yesterday (February 21), Jay Z was reported to be launching a venture capital fund with his business partner and Roc Nation president Jay Brown.